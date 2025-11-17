Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $58.56 Million in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,496 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 25.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

ADBE stock opened at $331.11 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.03 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

