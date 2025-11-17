Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2,726.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,369 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $693,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.9%

ACN opened at $245.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.66 and its 200 day moving average is $272.86. The stock has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.