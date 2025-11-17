Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $47.50 Million Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,811 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,504,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.20% of EMCOR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:EME opened at $619.91 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $778.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.23.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

