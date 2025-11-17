Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. $SNCR Shares Purchased by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 155.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNCR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 128,375 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 762.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 129,840 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

SNCR stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.28. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

