Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 97,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 709.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 313,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,793,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.97.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $352.61 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $385.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.81 and a beta of 1.52.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $319,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,536,004. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $2,234,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 502,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,308,644.16. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,492 shares of company stock worth $36,448,119. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

