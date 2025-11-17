Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,682 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,718,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.07% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 527,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $163,163,000 after buying an additional 30,388 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $299.39 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.81 and its 200-day moving average is $302.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.13.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

