52,026 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $689.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $735.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

