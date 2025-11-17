Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 97,216 FedEx Corporation $FDX

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $267.79 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.43 and a 200-day moving average of $231.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.