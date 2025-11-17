Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $21.72 Million in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $550.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $546.80 and a 200-day moving average of $491.63. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $612.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

