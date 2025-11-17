Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,536 AppLovin Corporation $APP

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price target on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Phillip Securities raised shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $557.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $615.01 and a 200 day moving average of $464.26. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,147,536.16. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 484,338 shares of company stock worth $243,010,812. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

