Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys Shares of 155,087 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155,087 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,251,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $2,005,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 371,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 224,675 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

MFG stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MFG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

