Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $938,000 Investment in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.15.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.03. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $2,873,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,134,691.95. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $180,555.03. Following the sale, the director owned 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,350.31. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,310 shares of company stock worth $3,958,375. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

