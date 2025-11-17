Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in OneMain by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 2,940.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,464. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

