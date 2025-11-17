192,807 Shares in Kaltura, Inc. $KLTR Purchased by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 192,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Kaltura at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 170.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 935,255 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kaltura by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 497,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaltura

In related news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 38,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $56,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,441,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,222.40. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 57,094 shares of company stock valued at $85,751 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLTR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaltura has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Kaltura Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of KLTR opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $261.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. Kaltura has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Kaltura Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

