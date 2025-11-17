Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,614 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Barrick Mining by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,786 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Barrick Mining by 15.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,806 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,127 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Barrick Mining by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 287,668 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Monday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

