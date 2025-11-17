Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 25,900 Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC raised its stake in Gen Digital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ GEN opened at $26.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.Gen Digital’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gen Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Insider Activity at Gen Digital

In other Gen Digital news, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

