36,430 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT Acquired by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 88.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9,892.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,764,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,571 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,269,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,814,345.68. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $28,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,869,975 shares in the company, valued at $43,049,625. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 99,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,380 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

