Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys Shares of 59,712 Costamare Inc. $CMRE

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Costamare by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMRE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Costamare Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Costamare had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Costamare Company Profile

