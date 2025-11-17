Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes $779,000 Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 110,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 85.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after buying an additional 369,865 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC opened at $16.52 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Hyong Kim sold 51,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $902,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 362,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,190.81. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $79,679.68. Following the sale, the director owned 1,081,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,015.09. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,593,948 shares of company stock worth $122,396,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

