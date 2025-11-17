Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys Shares of 55,244 SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,244 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of SunCoke Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 159.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 79.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 141,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,288 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,293 shares in the company, valued at $591,969.98. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.1%

SXC opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

