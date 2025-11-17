Insider Buying: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) CAO Acquires $30,030.00 in Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Edmunds bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,627.86. This represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Redwire Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. Redwire Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $892.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Redwire alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Redwire by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 1,172.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth about $144,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Redwire from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Redwire from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Redwire from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redwire

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.