Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after buying an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $315.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. President Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

AMZN opened at $234.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at $125,422,828.08. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

