ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 18,225 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 392.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 109.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,487,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 231,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,670,141.52. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

