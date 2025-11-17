MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 19,513 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,513 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 17.2% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $272.41 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $277.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.05.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Melius Research set a $345.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.