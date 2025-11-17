SoundView Advisors Inc. Buys 214 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SoundView Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Amazon.com by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $234.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.