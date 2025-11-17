Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average is $126.19. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $143.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,786 shares of company stock worth $5,348,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

