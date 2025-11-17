Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,545 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 96.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 514,445 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after buying an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $246.81 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

