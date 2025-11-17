Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $181.73 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,340,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,387 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $181,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,594,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after buying an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ingredion by 66.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,531,000 after buying an additional 288,201 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 target price on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

