Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 886,275 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886,275 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $172,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,666,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,886,844,000 after acquiring an additional 268,018 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,541 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,310,000 after buying an additional 135,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,753,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $197.21 on Monday. SBA Communications Corporation has a one year low of $185.45 and a one year high of $245.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average of $215.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $257.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $237.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.