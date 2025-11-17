Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 168,593 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,514,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 168,593 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $258,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.77%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

