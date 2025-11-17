Kane Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,053 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kane Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $342.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

