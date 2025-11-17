Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 496 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in TopBuild by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 773,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,747,000 after purchasing an additional 390,911 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TopBuild by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,908,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $109,447,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $418.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $461.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.86.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,384.01. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLD. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on TopBuild from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

