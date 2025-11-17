Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,773 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Assurant were worth $245,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 57.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $3,026,637.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,275 shares of company stock worth $4,909,946 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $228.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $174.97 and a one year high of $232.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.73.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

