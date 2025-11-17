Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Webster Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider James Mi Griffin sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $50,146.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,229.84. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at $917,172.52. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $234,927. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

