Analysts Set Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Price Target at $118.11

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.1053.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.3%

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.