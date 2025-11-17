Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $45.20 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Snowflake worth $45,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $6,845,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Snowflake by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $257.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.23. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $11,318,499.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,808.60. This represents a 58.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 931,388 shares of company stock worth $216,578,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.89.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

