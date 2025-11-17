Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 3,132 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

