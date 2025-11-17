Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,967,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 811,795 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $223,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,627,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $127,152,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,482,000 after acquiring an additional 971,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $79,881,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,259,000 after purchasing an additional 592,152 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $97.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.66. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.