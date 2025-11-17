Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 1,529 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average of $162.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $180.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $737.48 million for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. TD Cowen raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

