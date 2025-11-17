Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $17.20 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.6% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,603.9% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 52,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7%

AVGO stock opened at $342.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.09 and its 200 day moving average is $296.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.