Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.9091.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

In other news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,210. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $751,596.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,027,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,248,581.94. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $3,118,738. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 900.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,287,000 after buying an additional 873,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,795,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $43,769,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,429,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5,360.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,155,000 after buying an additional 606,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $61.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

