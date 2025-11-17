Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $484,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after buying an additional 29,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild Redb cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.84.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $135.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.50. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

