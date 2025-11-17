Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Position in Unity Software Inc. $U

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 602.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 111.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,734,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $36.73 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Unity Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 159,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,145.43. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $9,495,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,298,146 shares in the company, valued at $49,303,585.08. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,440,899 shares of company stock worth $103,666,058. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

