Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $62.89 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $62,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.34.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

