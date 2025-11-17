Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 29,803 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,803 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $68,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 118.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $191,369,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after buying an additional 1,522,573 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Arete reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. ATB Capital cut Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

SHOP stock opened at $146.04 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.68 and a 200 day moving average of $132.54. The company has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.18, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.73.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

