Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 10,000 Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 44,249.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,423 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Bilibili by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,392 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.03 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Bilibili Price Performance

NASDAQ BILI opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.