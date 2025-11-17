Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $66.27 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Equinix worth $66,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $785.57 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $804.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research cut shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,570.19. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

