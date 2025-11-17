Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 31,141 Shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. $BLDP

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 125.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,240,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 237,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 331,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.11.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $910.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.84. Ballard Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 409.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Articles

