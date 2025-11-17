Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 2,608 Shares of Olin Corporation $OLN

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Olin were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Olin by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,440.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Olin by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 549,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after buying an additional 167,181 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Olin by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $20.12 on Monday. Olin Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.79%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fermium Researc upgraded Olin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on OLN

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.