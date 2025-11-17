Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,701 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $383.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.